Bryant-Denny Stadium’s field finished ahead of Fan Day

By WVUA23 News Student Reporter Nick Balenger

The new playing surface inside Bryant-Denny Stadium is ready for action just days ahead of the University of Alabama’s Fan Day event Saturday.

The Alabama grounds crew has been working all summer installing the new golf-green like playing surface to replace the 30-plus years old field.

This new lush green surface is watered heavily twice a day, in the morning and afternoon, to combat any potential browning spawned by Alabama’s scorching summer.

Fan Day returns for the first time since 2019, and with the inception of the SEC’s Name, Image and Likeness deals, it’s looking a little different.

Yea Alabama Director of Content Aaron Suttles said this is the first year the NIL program is getting in on the action.

“What’s different this year is that Fan Day remains open to the public if you wanna come watch it,” Suttles said. “What they’re doing now because the athletes own their Name, Image and Likeness, they’re able to capitalize on that. So we were able to work out a thing with student athletes so Yea Alabama subscribers can get in line and get autographs of the players.”

If you’re interested in the Yea Alabama program, you can learn more or sign up right here. Subscriptions start at $18 a month.

Fan Day runs 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5