Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians

russia attack on ukraine

The Associated Press

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) – When Russian troops crossed from Belarus into Ukraine in late February, pressing toward Kyiv, they were ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance.”

That’s according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans.

Soldiers used lists compiled by Russian intelligence and conducted “zachistki” – cleansing operations – sweeping neighborhoods to identify and neutralize anyone who might pose a threat.

They captured, tortured and killed people on the slightest suspicion they might be helping the Ukrainian military.

And their leader, who likely approved those orders, was Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/26/2022 9:35:03 AM (GMT -5:00)