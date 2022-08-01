Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas during massage treatments.

A disciplinary officer who reached that conclusion said his behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy appointments in 2020 and 2021.

The NFL has three days to appeal the decision by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson.

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of the quarterback’s punishment when he was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no suspension during a three-day hearing.

A player doesn’t have to be convicted or even charged with a crime to be disciplined for conduct detrimental to the league, per the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association. Ezekiel Elliott, Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston and Kareem Hunt are among players who have received suspensions despite not being charged criminally.

