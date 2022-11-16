Brown denies responsibility in toddler’s disappearance and death

Testimony is underway in the federal kidnapping trial of Derick Brown, one of the defendants accused in 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Brown is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. The defense team elected to move the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to avoid potential juror bias.

Chief Judge Scott Coogler seated the jury of 12 men and four women Monday.

During opening statements, the prosecutor said they are seeking justice for Kamille. They told the jury that the defendant used candy to lure Kamille from the Tom Brown Village in Birmingham in October of 2019. Her body was found in a dumpster 10 days later.

The defense argued that the crime was not committed by Brown and was instead committed by Patrick Stallworth. Stallworth was convicted on federal kidnapping charges last month.

Kamille’s mother, April Thomas was the first witness to take the stand. Thomas told the jury of her last day with her daughter. She said Kamille was playing outside. When it was time to go, no one could find her. Thomas’ cousin Shenita Long and the first officer to arrive on scene also testified in the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse Monday.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning. It is expected to last one week.

