Brookwood’s William Sanders commits to Alabama

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

Alabama football received a local pledge on Friday.

Williams Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Brookwood High School committed to Alabama over LSU and Mississippi State.

Sanders said he felt that Alabama was the easy choice ever since he was offered in June.

“I think it was a landslide,” Sanders said. “Alabama really just came in and after a week or two, I just knew this is where I wanted to be.”

A Big day at Brookwood High School. Offensive lineman William Sanders committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Full coverage tonight on WVUA23 News at 5:00. — July 21, 2023

Brookwood head coach Mike Bramblett said Sanders might be the best player he’s ever worked with.

“In thirty years, if he is not the best, he is one of the top three that I have been around,” Bramblett said. “We have been around some good ones but again it is probably not even fair to him to try and rank him with other people because he is his own player, he is a very special player, he is going to have a great college career and hopefully God willing stays healthy after that.”

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, the 6-foot-3 and 280-pound Sanders is the 24th best interior line prospect and No. 21 player overall in the state of Alabama.

Sanders becomes the 15th commit in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the seventh this month. He joins Casey Poe (Linedale High School, Texas) and Joseph Ionata (Calvary Christian School, Florida) as the offensive lineman in the class.