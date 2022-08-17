Brookwood unretires No. 3; first time since 1951

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Following practice on Monday, The Brookwood High School football team unretired the No. 3. The number was retired in honor of former Brookwood running back Billy Joe Young, who in 1951 suffered a paralyzing neck injury.

Bramblett and his coaching staff’s intent when they unretired the number was to award it to a player who makes a difference for his team and community on and off the field.

The Brookwood staff unanimously agrees on sophomore quarterback Jacob Rowell as the first No. 3 recipient.

“Jacob works every day to set himself apart, and he leads. he does things the right way,” said Bramblett. “He takes equipment on and off the field. If somebody’s limping or hurt, he’s over there helping them.”