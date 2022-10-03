Brookwood students collect donations for pet shelters

Students at Brookwood Middle School spent the month of September collecting donations for local animal shelters.

On Friday, a guest speaker from Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter was at the school to thank them for their month of giving.

Students also spent the month studying “Love that Dog,” a children’s novel by Sharon Creech.

The students told us they were happy to help.

“After reading the book, ‘Love that Dog,’ it really inspired us to go out and buy stuff and take it to the animal shelter,” said Brookwood Middle School student Kenseley Cooley.

Brookwood Middle School promotes a community service project every month.



Later this year, they will be collecting canned goods and other food items for families in need.