Brookwood offensive lineman releases three finalists for his commitment

brookwood high school

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Brookwood offensive lineman William Sanders’ recruiting picked up this offseason. The University of Central Florida appeared to be the first school to offer him back in October of 2021, according to his twitter. Since then, the 3-star recruit has received multiple SEC and ACC offers among Group 5 offers.

Sanders release his Top 3 on Tuesday: LSU, Alabama and Mississippi State.

He visited Alabama on June 1, LSU on June 2, and Mississippi State on June 3. As of Feb. 16, 2023, Sanders is ranked 20th in the state of Alabama and No. 17 at his position, according to Rivals.com. At 6’4 and 295-pounds, Sanders already has great size. He’s more than likely still growing and has another full season of high school football to develop before reaching a college campus.

247 Sports has Sanders committing to Alabama but only time will tell if the Brookwood native will choose to stay close to home.