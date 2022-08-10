Brookwood hosts 4th annual spectators clinic

Brookwood High School football held its fourth annual spectators’ clinic on Monday.

More than 30 Panther parents got coached up on the game of football and the techniques coaches teach players ahead of the season.

“We had all of our assistant coaches in, and took a few minutes to talk about the positions that they coach,” said Brookwood head coach Mike Bramblett. “The things that they do, the requirements that they have to help parents understand that’s who my son is working with daily.”

The Panthers open up the season on Aug. 19 against Class 4A Holt.