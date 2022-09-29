Brookwood High School gets millions in funding for new facilities

BROOKWOOD -Brookwood High School is getting a major athletics facility makeover thanks to an $18.2 million grant from the Alabama Board of Education. Upgrades are coming for concession stands, locker rooms, workout equipment, track and field, not to mention a brand new football stadium.

Brookwood Mayor Joe Barger said this is an exciting time for their community, and he is looking forward to the new amenities for the students and athletes who will play on the field.

“We have had a dream for all of these years to have a new field for these children to play on, for our football team to experience bright lights on a Friday night,” Barger said.

Senior class president Gehrig Donaldson said he will not get to graduate in the new stadium, but looks forward to coming back and making new memories as an alumnus.

Brookwood has had the same football field since 1948 and city officials are excited to finally build a new one. After the project is complete, they will also be the only school in the county to have a track with their stadium.

Brookwood High School Principal Kellie Hubbard said she is looking forward to all of the pieces that come with the funding, but she is most excited about the new track that will lap around the football field.

“I am excited about the track meets that will come to Brookwood High School that we will get to host, and the opportunities it will provide for our students,” said Hubbard.

Barger confirmed the construction crews will break ground in three weeks and are expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2023.

