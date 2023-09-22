Brookwood High School FFA to host 3rd annual plant sale

Brookwood High School

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

The Brookwood High School FFA is having its student-led week-long plant sale to raise funds for the organization.

This will be their third year to offer a Fall plant sale, with their plant selection having expanded extensively over the past three to five years. This year, the students will sell various plants, such as hanging baskets, flowers, succulents, and veggies.

The school has had various plant sales over the last 19 years, with its product and growing ability being greatly improved by partnerships with the Tuscaloosa Farmers Federation, Scotts Miracle-Gro in Vance, AL, and the Tuscaloosa County Extension.

This will be one of two plant sales planned for the school year, with the second one happening in the spring. These are their biggest fundraisers for the year, and the money raised will benefit student travel and leadership development within the FFA.

More than 170 students at Brookwood High School are members of FFA, with over 900,000 members nationwide, making it one of the largest youth organizations in the country.

The FFA, or the Future Farmers of America, is a youth organization for students who want to engage in agriculture, teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners, and more.

Jennifer Crutchfield, the agriculture teacher at Brookwood High School, encourages the residents of Tuscaloosa County to go out and support the student’s efforts in this student-led project.

The sale will take place at 16049 AL-216, Brookwood, AL 35444, across from Dollar General, and will be on Sept. 26 and 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 28 and 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Oct. 2 and 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call (205) 342-2777. Office hours are from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.