Brookwood High ready for new games in updated facility

Brookwood High School athletes, students, parents and more are counting down the days until they can finally play, perform or watch football from within the school’s newly updated athletic facility.

The $18 million project, OK’d by the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education in 2022, includes new locker rooms, workout equipment and a brand new football stadium.

Brookwood Mayor Joe Barger said the facility will be finished within about a month, and he’s thankful for everyone who made this expansion possible.

The Panthers have been playing in their old football stadium since 1949, Barger said.

“The senior class is very excited because they will be the first class to graduate on that field,” he said.

Everything should be finished before Sept. 1, he said, which is just in time for Brookwood’s first home football game against the West Blocton Tigers.