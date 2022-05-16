Brookwood celebrates becoming a city

The town of Brookwood is all grown up. In fact, it’s no longer a town. It’s officially a city.

On Saturday, the city celebrated that fact with a concert and plenty of family-friendly fun, Brookwood Mayor Joe Barger said.

“They will find a welcoming hospitality,” Barger said.

Brookwood has boomed with the help of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and the mining community, he said.

“We’re very appreciative of the partnership that they’ve brought to us, the opportunities for our citizens to have jobs,” Barger said. “We are really excited about this opportunity.”

Brookwood passed the 2,000-residents mark in the 2020 U.S. Census, which is the threshold for a town to become a city.