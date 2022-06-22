Brooks concedes Republican Senate ticket to Britt

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks conceded the Republican nomination for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat to Katie Britt Tuesday evening, an hour and a half after statewide polls closed.

The former member of Senator Richard Shelby’s office was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who rescinded his earlier endorsement of Brooks.

She will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd and Libertarian candidate John Sophocleus in the Nov. 8 general election.

Hailing from Enterprise, Britt earned her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Alabama.

She also served as special assistant to former University of Alabama President Robert Witt before returning to Shelby’s office in 2015.

Britt is endorsed by organizations including the Home Builder’s Association of Alabama and the Alabama Retail Association, as well as several conservative women’s groups.

Britt’s platform is centered around job growth, anti-abortion advocacy, protection of Second Amendment rights and smaller government. For more information, visit her website.