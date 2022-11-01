Bring a treat: Taylorville Baptist Church celebrates Halloween with a twist

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Caleb Aguayo

Taylorville Baptist Church held a Fall festival this past Sunday, Oct. 30. It highlighted a problem facing many Americans not just during the holiday season, but year-round: hunger.

The church collected canned goods as an “entrance fee” for the event. The food goes toward a donation drive that combats food insecurity in Tuscaloosa. According to Feeding America, more than 711,000 people in Alabama (or 1 in 7 people) face food insecurity.

The church’s women’s ministry chairwoman, Eloise Allgood, said the church uses the canned goods to create food baskets for families in need. Every year, she said they are able to make around 25 to 30 baskets from donations.

Allgood said, “It’s a blessing to know that we’re able to help someone. I can’t stand to think about somebody going hungry. So we’re collecting all the canned foods that we have. We may have even more than that, but we’ll fix more. That’s not a problem.”

Taylorville Baptist Church Children’s Director Kerie Evans gives God the glory for the event’s success.

“I think it’s a God thing, definitely”, she said. “God gives us all a way to serve others. This is just a great opportunity.”

The church hopes to do more events and donation drives like this throughout the year.