Bright Spots: Sandy Wayne Sanctuary offers home for animals in dire need

Juliet Juliet is one of the many animals calling Sandy Wayne Sanctuary of Hope their home.

Sarah Sarah is currently living a loving and happy life despite her injuries.

Sleepy Dogs A few other dogs that are in the care of Sandy Wayne Sanctuary of Hope.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Juliet is a gorgeous, fluffy pup whose life was forever changed after her spine was literally broken in half.

Sarah is sweet dog, but lost and abandoned after being thrown out of a moving car. To make matters worse, she was born with hydrocephalus, a condition where excess fluid is built up in the ventricles within the brain, and the fractures in her skull caused more brain damage.

After suffering so much, these two and many more are living the rest of their lives worry-free at Sandy Wayne Sanctuary of Hope.

The sanctuary, located in West Alabama, is dedicated to animals with special needs and senior animals who need a loving, welcoming space where they can spend the time they have left. Currently, a little over a dozen animals call Sandy Wayne home.

Reba Morse is responsible for the project named not for a human or a dog, but one very special squirrel. The original Sandy Wayne passed away nearly 10 years ago, but her larger-than-life legacy continues on through Morse and her dedication to animals most other people would consider too broken for help.

Juliet, with the broken back? Thanks to Sandy Wayne, she’s gotten a wheelchair and took to it immediately. Nowadays, you’ll find her zooming around the sanctuary with the other pups.

Sarah, who was expected to die before her first birthday, celebrated her eighth in April.

“It just shows you that with a little care and compassion, she’s had a healthy, happy, loving life,” Morse said.

While caring for these animals is Morse’s calling, she’d much prefer none of them arrive into her care after suffering abuse at the hands of their owners.

Alabama’s laws regard animals as property, meaning cases of abuse are often misdemeanors and therefore low on investigators’ priority lists.

“I’m frustrated with (the law) because I don’t think Juliet’s getting justice for her life,” said Morse. “She’s an 11-month-old puppy who’s full of life.”

Owners who don’t spay or neuter their animals is a common problem in rural areas, meaning there are far more potential pets than people to care for them. That means animal shelters sometimes must make difficult choices on who lives and who dies.

In Alabama, pit bull mixes are the most common sight at any public shelter, and large dogs are often overlooked.

“The majority of the large dogs that go in never go out,” said Morse.

While she does what she can, no one can save them all. But Juliet, Sarah, Lumpy and so many others are getting a second chance thanks to Morse. And Sandy Wayne.

Supporting these animals, many with special needs, isn’t cheap, and Morse often needs help. Case in point? A recent $800 bill for heartworm and flea preventatives, and another $1,300 for Lumpy’s most recent veterinary visits.

Sandy Wayne is always seeking donations. You can learn more about donating on the sanctuary’s Facebook page.

There is, however, an upcoming event where you can support the organization in person. Fall Farm Day, happening 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Tabernacle Farm in Brent, will be accepting donations for the sanctuary at the event.

The event features 88 — yes, 88 local vendors selling everything from barbecue to arts and crafts, trick-or-treating, hay rides, a pumpkin patch, live music, pony rides and a petting zoo, among other offerings.

You can learn more about Fall Farm Day right here. Tabernacle Farm is located at 177 Tabernacle Road in Brent.