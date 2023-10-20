Bright Spots: Losing a pet is always tough, but local chaplain offers space for support

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

Bob Coulson didn’t set out to become an animal chaplain, but now he’s offering the very thing he couldn’t find when he needed it most: A welcoming space and an ear for anyone who’s struggling with the loss of a beloved pet.

It’s a natural extension of his path, as he’s also been a pastor and a chaplain for those experiencing loss of loved ones.

But when he lost his dog Chief, he quickly found a hole that needed filling.

“She and I bonded in ways that were more than any other pet I had,” Coulson said.

Chief was there for him, a welcome comfort while he went through two rounds of cancer treatment. She taught him more than he thought a pet ever could.

“Chief taught me about all the facets of love,” he said. In fact, she’s the reason the Pet Rainbow Bridge Support Group exists.

When she passed away, Coulson sought out a support group that could help him through his loss. But he came up empty time and time again.

“When I looked around for support in my own grief, I realized it wasn’t there,” he said.

He had the skills to offer support for people going through hardships already, so expansion came naturally.

“I became an animal chaplain so I could help others through the season of sorrow, so they have peace of mind about their animal passing,” he said.

Pets can teach us so much about unconditional love, he said, especially when it’s time to make tough choices about their future.

Talking helps, he said, whether it’s about their final days or some silly little quirk they had that drove you up the wall.

“It’s an opportunity,” he said. “A sacred space to tell your pet’s story of love, loss and legacy.”

He said the group is for people who are searching for closure but haven’t yet found it.

“We are not there to fix it or tell them they’re wrong or right, but I will provide education,” Coulson said.

That education includes how people can sustain a connection to their pets and honor their lives and legacy.

If you are looking for grief support and would like to join this group, you can reach out to Bob Coulson via email at revbobcoulson@gmail.com.

The next group meeting is Nov. 1. Pet Rainbow Bridge Support Group meets the first Wednesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. at Forest Lake United Methodist Church Chapel, 1711 Fourth Ave. in Tuscaloosa.