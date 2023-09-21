Bright Spots: Local baker working toward store-owning dream

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Intern Nicole Griffin

If you’ve visited the Tuscaloosa River Market on a Saturday morning, odds are good you’ve seen Ben Rosario. He’s there week after week with his business Ben’s Bread, offering fresh-baked goodies from his specialty sourdoughs to bagels and sometimes even a few sweet treats.

While he’s seen plenty of success selling at the market, Rosario said, he’s ready for the next step: Opening his own bakery in Tuscaloosa. And with your help, it’s well on its way to happening.

Rosairo, who’s originally from the United Kingdom, came to the U.S. and Tuscaloosa after his wife got a job at the University of Alabama. They arrived when their son was about a year old, and they’ve called Title Town home ever since.

His sourdough obsession began when he was in the UK and living right next to a sourdough bakery. Who wouldn’t get obsessed when there was warm, fresh-baked bread and that heavenly scent wafting down the street every day?

It was a mix of purchasing that bread and watching the UK original and now Netflix-famous “The Great British Baking Show” that helped that obsession bloom.

“I just loved the bread,” Rosario said. “I had never had sourdough bread before… I thought it was a really fun concept of using nothing but the natural yeast in the air… you were just using flour, water and salt to make something so beautiful.”

Before his family settled in Tuscaloosa, he’d accomplished a single home-baked loaf. Surely when he got here he’d find a close-by local source of that delightfully crispy crust and tangy, light center, he thought, but his hopes were quickly dashed.

If he couldn’t find the bread, he’d just make the bread, he decided. And who wants to bake bread and keep it all to themself?

He started out small, baking in his kitchen and delivering the goods to people’s houses, to family and friends. Everybody wanted some of Ben’s bread. That, he said, is how the business named itself.

“It just became obvious that if I started a business I would call it Ben’s Bread, which is the way I went,” Rosario said.

Fresh-baked sourdough is unique, he said, because it’s made of basic ingredients instead of sugar and fillers like many store-bought breads.

The first time he branched out and sold his bread at the Tuscaloosa River Market, he brought less than two dozen loaves. After an hour and a half, he was sold out.

Next time, he brought a whole two dozen. That, too, quickly sold out. Tuscaloosa wanted more bread, so he got some more ovens to expand his output.

And then COVID-19 hit, grinding life for most people to a halt.

The Tuscaloosa River Market swapped to curbside delivery for shoppers, meaning shoppers had to preorder their wares. Rosario said he was worried in the beginning, but soon realized the upsides.

“The weird thing is I think it actually helped my business,” he said. “It was fun for us because it meant we got to see people, outside, in a safe way. Also we were able to still provide a service to people. That was a fun community building activity for me.”

Bread is no longer a vital part of life as it was for many civilizations throughout history, but spreading those fresh-baked loaves made with love and care brought a sense of community when it was hard to find.

Now, Ben’s Bread is looking at making the jump into a brick-and-mortar location, Rosario said. He’s been on the lookout for the perfect spot for himself and his customers.

“I want somewhere very simple, calm and peaceful,” he said. “Ideally everyone would have a seat in the bakery area. Something pretty rustic, wooden tables and chairs, somewhere very peaceful.”

No TVs, no blaring radio, just a nice, quiet space customers can come shop and sit down and relax.

“So many people tell me how badly they think this town needs a bakery,” he said. “So it would be really fun to give that to people as well, to kind of give that to the community that has supported me this far.”

Because his business has always been community-based, Rosario said he wanted the community’s help along the way. That’s why he’s running a Kickstarter campaign with a $30,000 goal and a Sept. 29 deadline.

So far, the campaign has garnered a little over $13,000 in support. Campaign backers can donate anywhere from $15 to several thousand and get rewards including bread, bread-baking classes, a recipe book or even the privilege of naming what’s currently called the No Name Loaf.

“I didn’t just want to ask people to help me,” he said. “I wanted to make sure people got something in return.”

You can check out the Ben’s Bread Kickstarter campaign right here.