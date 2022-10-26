Bright Spots: 94-year-old golfer says sport keeps him young

This week’s Bright Spots report is far from par.

Grover Snyder is 94. He’ll be 95 on Feb 12. And while most people that age spend their days indoors, Snyder would rather be golfing.

So he does. He still drives the cart and smashes balls down the range, but putting is his favorite.

“I’ve always been a good putter,” he said.

In fact, he’s good at it all and has made not one, five, 10 or even 15 holes in one. He’s made 20 since he first stepped up to a tee, alongside 42 eagles.

“The good Lord has been good to me and I have been lucky,” Snyder said.

But there’s a lot of self-learned skill behind that luck.

“I have not ever had a lesson,” Snyder said. “I learned by myself. How to hit the ball and where I wanted to hit it. If I had started earlier, I might have played better.”

So when did he start, exactly?

“A friend of mine asked me to come down and play golf on a Sunday afternoon when I was 50 years old and I said, ‘I don’t know whether I want to chase the white ball or not,’ ” he said. “But, I came with him. When I came down here and played the round with him, I sort of got the fever.”

Turns out that fever never went down, and you can find Snyder hitting the links almost every day all year round.

To non-golfers, that sounds like a lot of time spent on a game, but the game has given him a whole lot.

“It’s given me a time out and I believe that has helped me to live to the age I am now,” Snyder said. “It gives me something to do. I met a lot of friends. I have a lot of friends. That’s really the reason I keep going.”

Submit your Bright Spots ideas right here.