Bright Spots: 3 of 5 state Schools of Character are in Tuscaloosa

Character: The moral qualities that make up an individual or entity.

In a world where it often seems that good character can be harder and harder to find, it’s stories like this one that restore your faith in our future.

“To me, having good character means being a good person,” Westlawn Middle School student Makayla Patton said. “Having good character traits, being kind and nice to others, and just having a really good work ethic.”

Our future lies within today’s young people. Each year, character.org, a national advocate and leader for character, names a number of schools and school districts as state schools of character. This year, three of the five Alabama schools honored are located in Tuscaloosa: Tuscaloosa Magnet School-Middle, Tuscaloosa Magnet School-Elementary and Westlawn Middle School.

“Becoming a school of character is a great recognition for Westlawn,” student Karson Tucker said. “I know some people think that Westlawn is a bad school but receiving this national school of character will make people think that this is a great school.”

“This school personally is making me a better person by all the expectations that we have,” TMMS student Jared White said. I am proud to be a student at the magnet school.”

When many of us think of things learned at school, math, history and grammar come to mind, but there is a lot more being taught within these walls. each School of Character has its own set of core values they implement into every aspect of their schools.

“Our mission is to create a better world, serve in a way that respects others and discover knowledge,” TMMS Principal Connie PeeWee-Childs said.

When walking the halls of these schools, reminders of their core values are everywhere.

“Every morning, the students are reminded about our school’s character focus through our school pledge,” TMES Principal Preeti Nashani said. That pledge is announced and said on the intercom every morning during morning announcements.”