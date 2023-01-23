Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma happening March 2-March 5

When severe storms struck earlier this month, an EF2 tornado caused major destruction to Selma in Dallas County, destroying homes and businesses alike.

Now, the city is getting started on its long road toward recovery, but things will be far from normal during Selma’s biggest event of the year this March. March 2 through March 5 is when people from all around the country visit the city for the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in remembrance of Bloody Sunday.

On March 7, 1965, Alabama State Troopers attacked marchers who were rallying for the voting rights of Black Americans and were heading across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. The violence was broadcast around the nation and wound up a key moment in the country’s civil rights movement.

Alabama State Sen. Robert Stewart, who represents Selma, said it’s important to forge ahead.

“I was born in Selma,” Stewart said. “The devastation, words can’t describe how much devastation there is in the town and in the county. However, there was no life lost, so we are grateful for that. But livelihoods have been decimated.”

Cleanup efforts are under way, and while the city is still covered in debris Bridge Crossing Jubilee event organizers are adamant that the event happen.

“They are planning to forge ahead with plans with the jubilee,” Stewart said. “There will probably be a different twist. I foresee it being a lot of volunteerism opportunities.”

Stewart said the city has received an outpouring of help and support, but they need all the help they can get.

“We really need to get our economy going, especially as we lost our main grocery store for several days,” Stewart said.

If you’re interested in donating toward Selma’s recovery, you can do so right here.