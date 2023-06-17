Brian Robinson hosts Next Gen football camp at Hillcrest High School

Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders hosted a youth football camp at his old high school.

Robinson partnered with “Next Gen Football” on the skills clinic at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. Close to 50 kids took part in the skills camp and autograph session.

“I think it was the perfect opportunity for me to come home and get in front of these kids and motivate them and show them there’s a way do all of this,” Robinson said. “I can just think back on the days that I was working and coming up as a kid playing sports. That just polished me into who I am on the sports field today. Just continue to do that over time over years and it just became a part of me and just helped me stay focused on football all the way up to the pro level.”

Current Alabama football players Caleb Downs and Kobe Prentice were camp instructors along with Hillcrest football players and coaches.

Robinson is a role model to youth football players in Tuscaloosa for more reasons than the NFL. Robinson lived-out the dream shared by the majority of Tuscaloosa-area boys: he starred at football for the Crimson Tide. In his final college season, he rushed for 1,343 yards and an SEC-leading 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Now in the NFL, Robinson is excited to see current Alabama running backs Jace McClellan and Roydell Williams step into the “lead-back” role this fall.

“They’ve been there long enough to know the importance of the back-ends if you are a running back here,” Robinson said. “I really just expect them to step up to the plate, be the lead back and lead that running back room. It’s a crowded room. I expect them to be the leaders in that room and just show the young guys how it’s done.”

Robinson led Washington with 797 yards rushing last season as a rookie.