Brewer Porch Children’s Center gets $600K in funding from school system

By: WVUA 23 News Reporters: Jaylen Baron and JD Zasa

A Tuscaloosa center focused on inpatient and outpatient treatment for children with mental disabilities is getting some much-needed funding from the Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education. The University of Alabama’s Brewer Porch Children’s Center received nearly $600,000 from TCS to provide educational services to its students. The center specializes teaching children with special needs.

Chief School Financial Officer Jay Duke explained how the money was allocated to the center.

“The Brewer Porch Center was allocated a one-time allocation from the state Department of Education. We act as a flow through and receive that money and turn around and give it to Brewer Porch, which serves a lot of our kids,” Duke said.