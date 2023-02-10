Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case

Brett Favre

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre has filed lawsuits accusing the Mississippi state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money.

The suits against Auditor Shad White and sportscasters Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee were filed Thursday in Mississippi.

Favre is not facing criminal charges, but the state is suing him and about three dozen other people or businesses to recover misspent welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation.

A spokesman for White says the auditor has told the truth about the welfare case.

Read the full story on AP news right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/10/2023 1:01:45 PM (GMT -6:00)