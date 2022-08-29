Brent Police selling Boston butts for good cause

It’s a little early for most people to be thinking about Christmas, but the Brent Police Department is already on top of ensuring children in need have some holiday cheer.

Brent Police are hosting a Labor Day Boston Butt sale so they can raise money for their annual Christmas with a Cop event.

During the holidays, Brent Police take children in need shopping so they have a very merry Christmas.

You can help them with their goals by ordering a Boston butt for $35. Orders can be made through Wednesday, Aug. 31 by contacting Brent Police at 205-926-4647.

