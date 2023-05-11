Breast Cancer survivors walk in DCH fashion show

Lights, camera, fashion: That was the theme over at the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center at DCH Regional Medical Center Wednesday.

Breast cancer survivors took to the runway, strutting their looks and sharing their inspiring journeys.

WVUA 23’S Chelsea Barton was emcee for the special event put on by the IMPACT breast cancer survivors support group.

Two-time breast cancer survivor Genesis Johnson said the support group has been a godsend.

“This fashion show was wonderful,” Johnson said. “To see all the survivors from and have them participate and model this clothing, letting us know we are still beautiful as women who have gone through cancer. It is wonderful.”

According to breastcancer.org, about 13% of women in the United States will develop breast cancer during their lifetime.