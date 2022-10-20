Breast cancer survivors reflect on their battles

TUSCALOOSA – The month of October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink is the color to acknowledge these tremendous fights being made year-round, and two survivors offered their stories to WVUA 23.

Dr. Tamara Lapsley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She underwent five different surgeries before being declared cancer-free.

“During the process, it was emotional. I didn’t even cry after being diagnosed. It wasn’t until the day of the surgery that it hit me,” said Lapsley.

Lapsley lost one of her breasts and had the other reconstructed because of tissue inflammation from the surgeries.

“It’s emotional because it’s a part of your body, it’s a part of you and who you are. Something that has been with me all my life, for 40-something years, and now they are gone. So how do you as a woman see yourself after that?” Lapsley said.

Tuscaloosa native Cynthia Dominguez is no stranger to fighting. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and is now cancer-free.

“It was very scary to hear. And I kind of felt like I had something going on, I was just ignoring the signs. But it was very scary and I struggled to tell my family about it,” said Dominguez.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 264,000 women get breast cancer each year, and 42,000 do not survive.

Breast cancer is most often found in women 50 or older, but younger women and men can also get the disease.