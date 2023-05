Breakthrough Charter School hosts career fair

It’s always a good day when we get to spend time with young people and tell them about what we do here at WVUA 23.

WVUA 23 News’ Chelsea Barton was back in her hometown of Marion Tuesday, talking TV news to middle and high schoolers in the same building where she went to school.

It was all part of Breakthrough Charter School’s career fair. Other occupations present included banking, farming and health care, just to name a few.