BREAKING: The man suspected of two mass shootings in Maine is found dead

lewiston shooting

(AP) Authorities say the man suspected of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 in Maine has been found dead. Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.