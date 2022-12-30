UPDATE: 28-year-old charged in killings of 4 Idaho college students

(CNN) – A suspect was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students last month.

The man arrested is 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger. He was taken into custody Friday in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

The arrest comes one day after police said they received more than 20-thousand tips. Moscow Police have conducted more than 300 interviews.

A criminal complaint charged Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as felony burglary, was filed Thursday.

Authorities narrowed their focus to Kohberger after tracing his ownership of a white Hyundai Elantra. Law enforcement said Kohberger’s DNA has also been matched to genetic material recovered at the off-campus house where the students were stabbed to death.

An FBI surveillance team from the Philadelphia has been tracking Kohberger in the area where he was arrested for four days, according to the sources.

While he was being watched, investigators from the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police homicide bureau, and the FBI worked with prosecutors to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain the warrant. Once the arrest warrant was issued, the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI made the arrest. No motive or weapon have been identified.

Authorities have said the students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were likely asleep in their off-campus home when they were each stabbed multiple times on Nov. 13

Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Pennsylvania. He has a court hearing on extradition January 3.