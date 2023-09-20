BREAKING: Overturned tractor trailer causes back up on Interstate 59

Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 59 after a tractor trailer overturned on the interstate losing its load. The tractor trailer was a car carrier hauling vehicles. Witnesses said they saw many of the cars pushed to side of the interstate.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is on scene directing traffic. The multi-vehicle crash happened Tuesday evening just before 5:30. It happened on Interstate 20/59 near the 359 interchange near mile marker 71 in Tuscaloosa County.

State troopers aren’t sure just how long the lanes will be closed. They are asking drivers to take an alternate route if possible. There is no word on any injuries or charges placed at this time.