BREAKING NEWS: Tuscaloosa shooting leaves one man injured and another in jail

BREAKING NEWS: The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Tuscaloosa. It happened around 8 pm Monday on 24th Street off Hargrove Road.

Tuscaloosa police confirm one man was taken to the hospital after being shot. His name and condition are unknown at this time. Another man, who police called a suspect, is now in custody.

At this time police have not released a motive to the shooting. WVUA 23 will continue to follow this story and post updates when available.