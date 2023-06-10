BREAKING NEWS: Ted Kaczynski, man known as the Unabomber, found dead in prison cell

AP – Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, died in federal prison, according to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons. Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. Saturday at a federal prison in North Carolina. He was found unresponsive in his cell. A cause of death was not immediately known. He was 81.

Kaczynski was arrested in 1996 after building and mailing bombs for 17 years. He first came to the attention of law enforcement in 1978 when his first bomb exploded in Chicago at a university. His bombs were untraceable, according to the FBI, and were delivered to random targets. The bombs he created killed three Americans and injured nearly two dozen more, according to the FBI.

He lived in the mountains of Montana in a remote cabin. When he was arrested, authorities found bomb components, 40,000 journal pages that talked about the bombs and one live bomb, which was ready to be mailed.

Kacz ynski pleaded guilty in January 1998. He spent two decades in a federal prison in Colorado then was moved to the federal prison medical facility in North Carolina.

He was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a campaign of terror that set universities nationwide on edge. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 and 1995.

Years before the Sept. 11 attacks and the anthrax mailings, the Unabomber’s deadly homemade bombs changed the way Americans mailed packages and boarded airplanes.

He forced The Washington Post and The New York Times to make the agonizing decision in September 1995 to publish his 35,000-word manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” which claimed modern society and technology was leading to a sense of powerlessness and alienation.

But it led to his undoing. Kaczynski’s brother David recognized the treatise’s tone and tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the Unabomber for years in nation’s longest, costliest manhunt.

In April 1996 authorities found Kaczynski in a 10-by-14-foot plywood and tarpaper cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, that was filled with journals, a coded diary, explosive ingredients and two completed bombs.