BREAKING NEWS: Several vehicles involved in deadly motorcycle crash; expect traffic delays

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. TPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is on scene trying to piece together exactly what happened.

The crash took place on Interstate 359 in Tuscaloosa just before 8:00 Tuesday night. Officers say the crash involved several vehicles. As of 9:30pm officers were directing traffic around the crash scene. Officers expect the SB lanes of Interstate 359 between Cousette Street and the I- 20/59 on ramp to be closed for several more hours as they continue their investigation. Drivers may want to avoid the area if possible.

The name of the person who died and any of victims of the crash have not been released.

WVUA 23 News has a reporter on scene and will continue to update the story as information develops.