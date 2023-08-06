BREAKING NEWS: Man drowns in Lake Nicol

Officers recovered the body of a man who they say drown in Lake Nicol. This is the part of Lake Nicol known as “The Cliffs”.

Several local law enforcement agencies searched for the man using dive teams.

First responders were called to the Cliffs around 5:00pm Saturday. They were told, by a group of friends, that a man jumped into the lake and never resurfaced. Divers located the man’s body at 7pm.

The man’s name has not been released.

Tuscaloosa Police, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA Marine Patrol and investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit all reported to the scene.