BREAKING NEWS: Mobile homes destroyed by fire

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire in Cottondale. Battalion Chief Jeff Roberts told WVUA 23’s Mary Barron that the fire started inside two mobile homes around 7:30 Friday evening.

The photos show both mobile homes gutted to the interior by the heat of the flames. The mobile homes are located on the corner of Clements Road and Eastview Drive. The battalion chief said both homes are a total loss.

Thankfully no one was home at the time the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

