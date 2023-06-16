Firefighters battle blaze at Sonic on Lurleen in Northport Friday morning

Crews from Northport and Tuscaloosa fire departments are fighting a fire at the Sonic restaurant located at 2910 Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport Friday morning.

Crews have been on scene since shortly after 6 a.m. Tidmore Veterinary Hospital, located next to the Sonic, has not been affected.

Firefighters were forced to fight the blaze with a hook and ladder truck, spraying water onto the roof of the building.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the restaurant this morning.

All lanes of Lurleen Wallace are currently open, but traffic is backed up nearby. Drivers may want to take an alternate route if possible.

So far no injuries have been reported and no cause has been determined.

WVUA 23 has a crew still on the scene, and we’ll have more information as soon as it’s available.