BREAKING NEWS: Double shooting in Tuscaloosa includes 14-year-old

Double shooting in Tuscaloosa includes 14-year-old

Tuscaloosa Police and the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a double shooting that took place in Tuscaloosa Saturday evening. A call came into police around 6:30 pm.

When police arrived they found a 14-year-old boy an a 45-year-old man both shot. It happened in the 3100 clock of 21st Street.

According to Capt. Marty Sellers of VCU both victims have injuries that are not critical. Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened. Stay with WVUA 23 News for updates on this story.