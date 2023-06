1 dead in Creekwood Village apartments shooting early Friday

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one man was killed in an early-morning shooting at Creekwood Village apartments.

VCU investigators said that as of 4 a.m. no suspects have been located.

The identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released.

WVUA 23 will have more information as soon as it’s available.