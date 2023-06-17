BREAKING NEWS: Attempted murder suspect shoots at man while chasing him down the street

Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit has arrested 41-year-old Dustin Jermaine Lavender. Lavender is charged with Attempted Murder, Receiving Stolen Property, and Certain Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms (Felon in Possession of Pistol).

Tuscaloosa Police were called to the 3200 Block of Stillman Blvd shortly after 3pm to respond to a shooting. Once there witnesses reported seeing a man chasing and firing at another man along the roadway. Investigators determined that the victim and Lavender were contracted employees working at a nearby business when they got into a fight over a disagreement. The victim left the business walking away after the fight. That’s when officers say Lavender pulled out a gun from his vehicle and chased after the victim while shooting at him.

The victim was not hit. The gun was recovered and found to be stolen. Lavender is a convicted felon who is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Lavender is currently in jail on a $90,000 cash bond.