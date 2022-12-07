BREAKING: Man found shot to death at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East (Hodo Haven Apartments) at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 6. When they arrived they found a man fatally shot.

Police have not identified the victim but they did say he was a Black man in his 20s. Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders told WVUA 23 that they are now searching for a suspect(s).

