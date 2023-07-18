BREAKING: Firefighters and family grieve the loss of Birmingham firefighter

Birmingham Fire and Rescue announced the passing of firefighter Jordan Melton. Melton was one of two firefighters shot while on duty at Fire Station 9 in Birmingham. Melton and fellow Firefighter Jamal Jones and were shot Wednesday, July 12. Firefighter Melton died Monday. Firefighter Jones, at last check, was in serious condition.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released this statement Monday.

“It devastates me to share that we’ve lost our own firefighter Jordan Melton. But before I talk about Jordan the public servant, I want to celebrate Jordan the man,” commented Mayor Woodfin.

Mayor Woodfin described Jordan as vibrant young man, full of life. The mayor said Jordan enjoyed sports and telling a good joke. Jordan graduated from the academy one month ago.

“When I look at his photo, you can see the potential and pride in his eyes. So much of that potential will now go unrealized,” commented Mayor Woodfin. “Jordan paid the ultimate sacrifice for his service to our city. We will not let that sacrifice be in vain. We are his family and his memory will be honored.”

Birmingham Fire and Rescue is hosting a blood drive this week in honor of both firefighters. It will run from 9am – 5pm at Fire Station 1 in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 19.

The event is open to the public.