BREAKING: 15 year-old is sixth suspect in Sweet 16 birthday party shooting

Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dadeville, Ala. Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party, Alabama investigators announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kimberly Chandler)

A sixth suspect has been arrested for the deadly shooting at a Dadeville birthday party. A 15-year-old teenager from Tuskegee was arrested and formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder Thursday night. Authorities have not released the name, a picture, or gender of the suspect.

A total of six people have now been arrested after a complex and thorough investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies, following the shooting

that occurred at a birthday party on Saturday, April 15, in Dadeville. Four people died and 32 more were injured.

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, age 17, of Tuskegee

Travis McCullough, age 16, also of Tuskegee were both arrested at approximately 8 p.m., on Tuesday, April 18.

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., age 20, of Auburn, was arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Johnny Letron Brown, age 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Willie George Brown Jr., age 19, of Auburn, was arrested Thursday, April 20.

All suspects arrested in connection to this death investigation have been charged with four counts of Reckless Murder. They have been booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail without bond with the exception of the 15-year-old teenager.

The Dadeville Police Department, Tuskegee Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office were all instrumental in assisting and supporting the investigation, along with locating and charging the suspects.

Authorities are still looking for a motive and any additional video or pictures related to the party.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back in with WVUA 23 News for the latest developments in this case.