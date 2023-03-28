BREAKING: 1 injured in Northport apartment shooting Tuesday

Northport police have confirmed with WVUA 23 News that one man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Northport apartment complex this morning.

NPD Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter told WVUA 23 News that the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Georgetown Apartments, located at 2700 43rd Ave. in Northport.

Police said one man is in custody and is being questioned about the incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Investigators have not yet released a motive for the shooting or the extent of the injuries.