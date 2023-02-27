Brandon Miller’s pregame pat-down ritual comes to an end

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Asher Redd

Crimson Tide basketball player Brandon Miller’s regular pregame pat-down routine during team introductions is a thing of the past in the midst of controversy surrounding a January shooting on the Strip just off the UA campus.

During team introductions, Miller was patted down by a teammate as if he’s going through a security check. That wasn’t an issue until last week, when Miller’s name came up during pretrial hearings in the capital murder cases for Darius Miles and Michael Davis. Both are charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, who died Jan.

“It was brought to my attention after the game about our pregame introductions,” said Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats. “I think that’s something that’s been going on all year. I don’t watch our introductions. I’m not involved with them.”

Miller’s attorney released a statement last week saying the freshman star player never saw or touched Miles’ firearm, but was told it was in the car.

“Regardless, it’s not appropriate,” Oats said. “It’s been addressed and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again.”

Oats said Miller has been fully cooperative with the investigation. He is not currently facing any charges, and he remains on the team.

