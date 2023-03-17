Brandon Miller held scoreless in Alabama Victory while battling groin injury

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The expectation for the South Eastern Conferences Player of the Year was that he would be the answer versus Texas A&M Corpus Christi, but the freshman forward was anything but. Dealing with a groin injury Brandon Miller was held scoreless in the Crimson Tide’s first matchup.

“If that’s what you want to call it… we can go with that, I feel like I was just there to support my team,” Miller said that his injury is “getting better by the day.”

Even though Miller downplayed his injury and with him being on limited minutes Thursday, his teammates still saw him as a spark plug on the bench.

“He can go through games like this and still be the best guy on the bench,” said Nick Pringle. “He makes the most out of everything, he’s a motivator.”

With zero points from the potential freshman of the year, the Tide relied heavily on the bench and Miller’s presence on the court to divert attention.

“A lot of teams show extra attention to him because of the player he is,” said Noah Clowny. “He opens up a lot of shots for other guys.”

Even without the consensus All-American, the Crimson Tide scored 96 points, and looking ahead to their potential road ahead with No.4 Virginia and No.2 Arizona losing in the round of 64 Thursday, the Crimson Tide’s path to the Final Four looks even better.