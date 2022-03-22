Boys and Girls Clubs opens registration for summer programs

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller and WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

Summer registration is now open for the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama, which includes a curriculum designed to mitigate summer learning loss for students.

The eight-week program, known as the Summer Brain Grain, engages club members ages 6-18 to learn in a safe and fun environment. They are able to connect with their peers and professionals to discover a path through high school graduation.

Based on a study, the program has helped members with a two-month increase in reading skills and a six-month increase in math skills.

One addition to the summer program this year is STEM mentoring, which serves members ages 6-10 and encourages a reduction in high-risk behaviors.

In addition to academic programming, summer activities for all members include field trips, indoor and outdoor recreation, organized sports teams and swimming.

Healthy meals will be provided daily, and staff work to meet the social-emotional learning needs of members from the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said BGCWA President Kim Turner.

“Making sure that our kids are able to voice their concerns, they’re able to learn how to get those emotions out and what’s special at Boys and Girls Club is that our staff is trained, and they know they are trained youth development professionals, so they are able to sit and be that extra person that a kid needs,” Turner said. “We can talk about numbers, we can talk about reading levels, but the secret sauce of Boys and Girls Club is our people.”

Fees vary by location and contact information for each site is available online here.

The Jaycee Park Club is accepting 150 children, and the former Stillman Heights Elementary School location is accepting 100 children. Other summer program locations include Greensboro, Aliceville and Moundville.

Jaycee Park and Stillman Heights are running all summer from the beginning of June to the end of July, and they’re open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can sign up right here.