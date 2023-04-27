Boys and Girls Clubs offering scholarships for summer camps

The Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama has the funds for a dozen summer camp scholarships thanks to a donation from the Tuscaloosa County Democratic Party.

Funding for the scholarships is coming from money raised at a community egg hunt at Jaycee Park on April 1.

“We are truly grateful for this support,” said club President and CEO Kim Turner. “We believe every child should have access to programs that increase opportunity and provide the best chance for lifelong success.”

Registration is open for summer camps in Tuscaloosa and Hale counties, and participants can look forward to a curriculum designed to present summer learning loss alongside plenty of fun activities like field trips and organized sports.

You can learn more about Club locations and summer camp signups right here.