Boys and Girls Clubs beginning summer food service program

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter MJ Miller

Children who need a place to hang out this summer have a variety of options, but the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama is hosting a Summer Food Service Program where any child can come get a quality, healthy breakfast and lunch at no charge.

Beginning June 5 at Jaycee Park next to the club’s Jaycee Park location, children can come weekdays for breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 5 to July 28. The service will be closed June 19 for Juneteenth and July 4 for the Fourth of July holiday.

The organization is also hosting low-cost summer programs for children at several locations with a focus on learning and field trips to places like the McWane Science Center in Birmingham, swimming trips and guest speakers.

Children attending summer programs will have full and busy days from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BGCWA CEO and President Kim Turner field trips are important and help children immerse themselves in unique experiences.

“A lot of times what we really find is our kids will be interested in something and we are really able to dig down deep during the summer and let them explore those interests, whether it’s cooking, or electronic games, or technology, learning how to code. We have the ability to do that here,” said Turner.

You can learn more about the program or learn how you can donate to support the organization’s cause right here.