Boy, 13, killed in apparent accidental shooting in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died in what’s believed to have been an accidental shooting in Chilton County.

Al.com reports that the death happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in Clanton.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the boy and another teenage family member were apparently moving a gun when it discharged, fatally striking the 13-year-old.

Shearon said no charges are expected.

3/10/2022 7:31:12 AM (GMT -6:00)